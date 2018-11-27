Bah, humbug? Kentucky ranks low in measure of charitable giving.

In this season of giving, Kentucky doesn’t stack up very well, according to an analysis released Tuesday.
The state ranks 48th in the percentage of people who donate money to charities, and dead last — yes, 50 of 50 — in the percentage of people who donate time, according to the report from WalletHub, which describes itself as a personal-finance website.
The state did much better in a measure of collecting and distributing food to the needy, at second in the nation, but ranked 42 overall in a comparison of 18 measures of “charitable behavior.”
Wisconsin was first, followed by Utah, New York, Maryland and Connecticut.
Nevada ranked last overall, the study said.
The average generosity rank of politically red states, carried by Donald Trump in 2016, was lower than in the states Hillary Clinton carried, the study said.
Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub, said one reason Kentucky ranked low in the national comparison was because of the amount of money people said they would loan a neighbor — just $55.
The ranking in the amount of volunteer hours also hurt.
“This speaks more to the fact that the residents seem to be unable to find the time to contribute to the community they live in,” Gonzalez said in a message to the Herald-Leader. “It could also be that they are unaware of the ways in which they could help charities, alternatively to donating money: things like collecting and distributing clothes or food for those in need.”
Kentucky’s status as a relatively poor state also affects the willingness or ability of people to donate money to charity, she said.
“In terms of giving ratio, Kentucky ranked 33rd, as its residents donate just 1.22 percent of their income to charity,” Gonzalez said. “This is an indication that people could be unable to share more of their earnings, because they are struggling financially themselves.”
Guy Adams, president and chief executive officer of the Christian Appalachian Project, said it has not been his experience that Kentuckians are stingy with their money.
Adams said he has raised money for the charity in Kentucky for more than two decades, so has seen residents’ generosity firsthand.
CAP operates food pantry, clothing, child-development and other programs in Appalachian Kentucky, which includes more than 50 counties.
Most of CAP’s donations come from out of state, but the highest percentage of people who give $1,000 or more are from Kentucky, he said.
“I know Kentucky folks to be generous,” Adams said.
The WalletHub study included information from Jennifer Siebenthaler, associate dean at the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, on challenges charities face and advice on donations.
Siebenthaler said charities face uncertainty because of federal tax reform, which could cause a drop in charitable giving if taxpayers choose to take a standard deduction instead of itemizing.
“As taxpayers are more familiar with the tax reform giving should normalize,” Sieenthaler told the WalltHub site. “Until then, charities are faced with uncertainty in predicting donation levels.”
There also is a challenge because younger donors give in different ways, in response to different appeals, and have different expectations, Siebenthaler said.
Many charities still rely on older givers who respond to traditional appeals such as a support letter and calls for monthly giving.
“Organizations are short-sighted if they are not strategizing about how to cultivate the next generation of donors,” Siebenthaler said.
She said potential donors should believe in the mission of a non-profit, but also determine if its actions line up with the mission.
And charities should be open about their goals, impact and financial information.
The study used information from a range of sources, including the U.S. Census, the National Center for Charitable Statistics, the Internal Revenue Service, Feeding America and Google.
The Google information was on the percentage of people searching for information on donating to charities.
The measures considered included the share of income that people donate; the number of public charities per capita, including churches, hospitals and universities; the number of food banks; the share of homeless people with shelter; and the amount of money people said they would loan a neighbor in need.
