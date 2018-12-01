Mom’s actions thwarted a Ky. school shooting. The people she saved thanked her Saturday.

Koeberle Bull saw something, said something and possibly saved the lives of hundreds of Kentuckians.

Bull, a widow, and her three children — Olivia, 16, Sophia, 11, and Isaiah, who just turned 9 — were feted Saturday by a crowd of citizens from Anderson and Shelby counties, which had apparently been the targets of a school shooting Bull thwarted by her quick action.

The moment Bull’s eyes welled up was when an Anderson County High School freshman, Micah Maggard, said in a trembling voice: “You saved us.”

The New Jersey mother of three was being celebrated on Saturday morning at the Anderson County Board of Education, with state dignitaries, including Gov. Matt Bevin, hailing her as a hero and making her a Kentucky Colonel. She was to be grand marshal of the Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade on Saturday evening, and escorted to both a distillery and a winery for tours.

“They have us running around in a party bus,” Bull marveled. “I have a minivan at home.”

Bull and her children have also appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” where they received a family trip to Fiji they hope to take next August.

Bull, of Lumberton, New Jersey, became a celebrity by a roundabout route: In October, she received racially abusive Facebook messages from Kentucky man Dylan Jarrell. Bull said Jarrell twice wished her children dead, then disappeared from her social media.

Bull called her local police, then Lawrenceburg police. Finally she was connected with Kentucky State Police trooper Josh Satterly.

“He took it seriously, he felt my pain and my fear,” Bull said. “He said, ‘There’s no room for hate in this world,’ that he was going to get to the bottom of it.”

Following an investigation by Satterly and the FBI, Jarrell was caught leaving his home near Anderson County High School. State police found “a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack,” according to a release. Jarrell also had internet search history on how to conduct a school shooting.

Jarrell is being lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center. He is charged with harassing communications and terroristic threatening second degree.

KSP commissioner Richard Sanders told the group that he was “thankful to God that this ended much better than it did in Marshall County.”

In January’s mass shooting in Marshall County, a then- 15-year-old student entered the school and opened fire, killing two 15-year-old classmates. More than a dozen were injured.

Bull said there is no excuse for the kind of behavior that leads to school shootings.

“Ignorance isn’t an excuse for hatred,” Bull told reporters. “... If someone is threatening you or hating you for the color of your skin, that is not OK.”

Asked what she would tell others who see potentially dangerous communication on social media, Bull said she would advise them to involve law enforcement.

“It could be nothing, but it could be everything,” Bull said.