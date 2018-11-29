How to support victims of domestic abuse

State

‘Bad arrest.’ Kentucky mayor charged, but officer says it was probably bogus.

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

November 29, 2018 12:00 AM

The mayor of Morehead was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating a domestic-violence order, but the officer who picked him up said the arrest likely wasn’t justified.

The mayor, Jim Tom Trent, produced paperwork showing that a judge had set aside the order, said Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks.

Sparks said it may be a case in which records used in seeking a warrant for Trent had not been updated to show the domestic-violence order was vacated.

“If I had the authority to un-arrest him, I probably would have done it,” Sparks said Thursday. “It’s probably a bad arrest.”

Sparks said he couldn’t un-do the warrant and arrest, but believes the case will be dismissed in court.

Brenna Angel, Lexington Police Department spokeswoman, said the department received a call two weeks ago on Nov. 14 alleging that Trent had violated a domestic-violence order.

An officer checked and confirmed there was an active domestic-violence order, and obtained a warrant Nov. 18 as a result, Angel said.

The warrant was sent to Rowan County to be served.

Trent said Thursday morning that he could not comment until after having a chance to speak with his attorney.

Sparks said Trent had been barred from contacting his 16-year-old daughter under the domestic-violence order.

After a judge in Lexington vacated the order, Trent contacted his daughter to let her know it was okay for them to talk if she wanted to, Sparks said.

Trent’s ex-wife made a complaint based on that contact, according to the sheriff.

“He was just in shock” at being arrested, Sparks said.

