Doctor allegedly had heroin, syringes and and crack pipes. Now he can’t prescribe.

A Corbin physician has been barred from prescribing drugs after being arrested on charges of possessing cocaine and heroin.
The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released an emergency order Friday restricting the license of Dr. Morris Wilson Beebe III.
The order said Beebe is a gastroenterologist. It lists a practice address in Corbin but court records list his home address as London.
Police in Wilder, which is in Northern Kentucky, arrested Beebe, 66, on Aug. 26 after allegedly seeing items used to take drugs in a car he was driving.
A police officer said in a citation that he saw Beebe and a woman in a car outside a convenience store at 3:30 a.m.
After Beebe and the woman went in the store, the officer looked in the car and saw syringes, which can be used to inject drugs such as heroin, in the floor and a glass pipe, which can be used to smoke drugs, in the ashtray, according to a citation.
The officer, Jake Zink, said he stopped Beebe as he started to drive out of the parking lot.
Zink said in the citation that he found one syringe loaded with a brown liquid, two baggies containing white powder, small amounts of marijuana and crack cocaine, 15 to 20 syringes and 15 to 50 crack pipes.
Beebe denied the drugs and paraphernalia were his. The woman police had seen with Beebe wasn’t in the car and police didn’t find her.
He was indicted in early November on charges of possessing cocaine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Beebe has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If a doctor is indicted on a felony charge related to drugs, state law says his or her practice is to be considered a danger to the public and a KBML official shall issue an emergency order restricting or suspending the doctor’s license, according to the order released Friday.
The order against Beebe bars him from prescribing or dispensing drugs until the disciplinary case is resolved.
One of Beebe’s attorneys in the criminal case said in court documents that Beebe is in a drug treatment program.
Beebe has been licensed as a doctor in Kentucky since 1983, according to a state record.
