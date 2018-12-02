Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter returns for the week ahead

Showers and thunderstorms on Saturday proved to be historic for Lexington as we set two different rainfall records. The record breaking rains are moving away to give us a nice Sunday, but Old Man Winter is ready to move back in for the week ahead.
Before we look toward the change to winter, let’s stop for a moment to talk about the remarkable rainfall for the year. 2018 is now the wettest year on record with approximately 67″ of rain and we still have nearly a month to go. 4 of the top 10 wettest years have occurred since 2011.
The rains on Saturday added up to more than 1″, which made it the wettest first day of December on record. It was also the 195th day with precipitation out of 335 on the year. That means it has rained or snowed on 58% of the days this year in Lexington.
