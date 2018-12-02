Laurel County man comes home to find stranger asleep on his floor. This is why he was charged

A London man was arrested on criminal trespassing and other charges after a Laurel County man came home to find him asleep on his floor.
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at around 4:42 p.m. Friday near Sasser School Road after a homeowner called to say he had returned to his home to do renovations and found a man who appeared to be asleep on the floor, according to a release.
When deputies entered the residence they tried to wake Bryan L. Robinson, 38, of London, when he began to move. Deputies say they saw a large knife concealed in the small of Robinson’s back. Sheriff’s deputies allege Robinson failed to cooperate with them and after a short struggle, Robinson was taken into custody.
Deputies say they also found a hypodermic needle and a glass pipe.
Robinson was charged with criminal trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Robinson is in the Laurel County Detention Center.
