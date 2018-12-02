Police say he murdered a woman in a Florence hotel room and then went to the movies.

A Boone County man has been charged with murder after police say he allegedly confessed to killing a 26-year-old woman in Florence hotel room on Saturday, according to media reports.
According to WKYT, Florence Police were called Saturday around 11:50 a.m. to the Home 2 Suites hotel and found the body of Amanda Webster, 26, of Arizona, in a room there.
Police soon discovered the room had been rented by Jesse James, 32, of Boone County, WLEX reported. Later, police were called to Rave Cinemas after movie theater employees reported a man acting strangely, WKYT reported. Police say James gave them two fake names before police determined that it was James, according to media reports.
Under police questioning, James allegedly admitted to killing Webster, WKYT reported. James has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence among other charges. Webster’s cause of death was not released.
Comments