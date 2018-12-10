Tennessee man, 39, charged with traveling to Kentucky to have sex with 14-year-old girl

State police have arrested a man who allegedly traveled to Kentucky from out of state to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to a news release.
Samuel Hicks, 39, of Maryville, Tenn., is charged with third-degree sodomy; unlawful transaction with a minor; and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense, according to a court record.
Police began investigating after receiving a complaint Dec. 1 about a man having sex with the 14-year-old.
The girl told officers she had been communicating with a man on Snapchat, a social media platform.
Hicks allegedly came to the girl’s house in Columbia and had sex with the her after she met him outside, according to a news release.
The girl told officers that Hicks was coming back on Dec. 8. State police and officers from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hicks when he returned, according to the release.
Snapchat messages confirmed Hicks knew the girl was underage, police said.
He was being held Monday in the Adair County Regional Jail.
