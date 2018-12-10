Police search for suspect after three killed in Leslie County

A search was underway in Leslie County Monday night after an apparent shooting that left three dead, according to state police.
Kentucky State Police were called by the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office to assist on a report of shots fired at a home in the Wolf Creek Road area of the Cutshin community just before 7 p.m., Trooper Jody Sims said.
While driving to the scene of the reported shots, a Kentucky State Police trooper’s cruiser was rammed by another vehicle, Sims said. The other driver allegedly fired shots at the trooper before fleeing on foot. The trooper was not injured.
When officers arrived a short time later to the area of the original shots fired report, they found three people dead, Sims said. The people were located at two neighboring homes, but it is not yet clear if there is a familial relation between the victims.
Investigators continued to search the area for a suspect, identified as 52-year-old Paul Douglas Sizemore, in connection with the shooting Monday night and advised people to avoid the area, Sims said. Anyone who sees someone suspicious in the area is urged to not approach as any person involved in the shooting or the crash would be considered armed and dangerous.
No other injuries were reported in the incident as of Monday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
