Fugitive charged with trying to kill Kentucky trooper. Three others dead.

Police continued searching Tuesday for a man wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of three people in Leslie County.
Paul Douglas Sizemore, 52, has not been charged in those homicides, but was charged with the attempted murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper.
Sizemore allegedly deliberately rammed Trooper Ethan Lewis’ cruiser Monday evening, then got out of a car and shot at Lewis before fleeing on foot.
Lewis fired back at Sizemore, but police did not find any evidence Sizemore was wounded, said Master Trooper Jody Sims, spokesman for the state police post that covers Leslie County.
When Sizemore allegedly rammed his car, Lewis was responding to help investigate a complaint of shots being fired in the Wolf Creek community about 7 p.m., police said.
When they arrived, police found the bodies of Larry Bowling, 64, and his wife Norma, 61, in their house and the body of their son, 38-year-old Chad Bowling, in the driveway of his house nearby, according to Leslie County Coroner Greg Walker.
All three had been shot to death.
Walker said Larry Bowling had worked as a foreman at a coal mine. He described Bowling and his wife as hardworking people who had been involved in church.
“Just fine citizens,” he said.
Walker said he was not aware of any family relationship between the victims and Sizemore.
Sims said he had not heard any information about any disagreements between Sizemore and the Bowlings.
Police searched for Sizemore on foot and from the air but had not found any sign of him as late Tuesday afternoon.
Walker said he believed the man police were searching for Tuesday was the same Paul Douglas Sizemore who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Leslie County in 1987.
That man was a nephew of then-Leslie County Sheriff Ford Sizemore, according to media accounts from the time.
In addition, a man with same name, Paul Douglas Sizemore, was charged in federal court in Louisville in connection with the armed robbery of a pawn shop and the attempted robbery of a Kroger in 2003, according to court records.
Authorities did not confirm that that was the same person wanted for questioning in the three homicides in Leslie County, but court records indicate the person had a connection to the county — he listed his employment before his arrest as a lumber business in the county.
Sizemore pleaded guilty to three charges, including conspiring to use a gun during a crime of violence, and was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, followed by a period of supervision by the U.S. Probation and Parole office.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Sizemore in June 2015 to serve another 12 months in prison for a probation violation, and a period of four years on supervised release after that.
One condition of his supervision was to stay out of Leslie County unless the probation office allowed him to go there.
In August 2016, Sizemore was involved in a wreck in London when another vehicle ran a red light and hit his car, according to a court record.
He was charged with traffic offenses, including not having insurance, which could have served as cause to revoke his release again.
However, a probation officer recommended against any sanction, saying that Sizemore was working steadily at a factory in Corbin, attending mental-health treatment and complying with all the conditions on him, including passing drug screens.
The probation officer said in a report that he believed Sizemore was “making the proper steps to reintegrate back into society.”
Police urged members of the public to call the state police post in Hazard at (606) 435-6069 if they have information on Sizemore’s location.
They cautioned against approaching him, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.
