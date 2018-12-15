Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter tries to show up before Christmas

After another soaker of a storm system, the rain train is finally beginning to roll out of town. This will be replaced by much better weather to start the week, but Old Man Winter is plotting a return by the end of next week.
Let us begin with today and roll forward. Gusty showers will be noted early on, with low clouds tough to scour out this afternoon.
Temps will be a little chillier than the past few days, but still not bad for this time of year.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments