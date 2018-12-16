Stranded motorist rescued from rising waters in Anderson

The Anderson County Fire Department and other emergency personnel had to pull a driver from a nearly-submerged truck at Rice Crossings in Anderson County on Saturday night.
A photo and video of the dramatic rescue have been posted to the Anderson County Fire Department’s Facebook page.
WKYT reported firefighters were called around 9:30 p.m. and were able to rescue the driver from the rising waters in less than 10 minutes.
Rescuers told the television station that they were concerned the driver may have suffered from hypothermia because of the cold temperatures. They took the victim to the hospital for an evaluation but the driver was not injured.
Anderson County EMS and Anderson County Sheriff’s department also assisted with the rescue operation, according to the department’s Facebook page.
