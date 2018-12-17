Chris Bailey’s forecast: Watching a late week storm

It’s a seasonally chilly start to the week as we inch closer and closer to the Christmas holiday. The long holiday weekend looks to kick off with a big storm system that can bring a lot of rain and wind our way, and the potential for some snowflakes.
Temps out there today are generally in the low 40s for much of central and eastern Kentucky. Skies will stay partly cloudy.
The numbers jump up by the middle of the week as clouds increase. Highs on Wednesday should be back into the 50s.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
