Paralyzed beagle found in Floyd County dump. She might have been lab test animal.

A dog with paralyzed back legs was rescued from a dump near Martin in Floyd County, where it had apparently been left, rescuers said.
Dixie Rose is a beagle with a tattoo in her ear, which led rescuers to speculate that she was formerly a lab test animal, said Candice Thies of Stanton, who works with the Rescue Freedom Project. Rescue Freedom Project used to be named the Beagle Freedom Project because nearly all dogs used in lab experimentation are beagles because of their good disposition.
“Her back legs were paralyzed, but she was trying to crawl up to the road where some Good Samaritans saw her,” late last week, Thies said.
The Rescue Freedom Project placed her Sunday with a foster family near Louisville, where Dixie Rose can access good veterinary care.
“We’re hoping she can walk again,” Thies said. “She was the sweetest dog I’ve ever met in my life, she was walking around on her front legs, very determined.”
Dixie Rose, who is probably between 4 and 6 years old, will be up for adoption eventually, Thies said. People who are interested can go to the adoption site of the Rescue Freedom Project.
