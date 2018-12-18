State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Late week storm on the way

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Nice weather continues for a few more days, but a big storm system is about to take shape for the end of the week. That system will have a major impact on our weather with gusty winds, heavy rain and the chance for wraparound flakes.

Temps out there today are in the pleasant mid and upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Highs by Wednesday hit the 50s with clouds on the increase. Those clouds are streaming out ahead of a major storm system ready to impact our weather.

