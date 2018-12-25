TEDx Corbin event aims to ‘change the narrative’ about Eastern Kentucky

The TEDx speaker series has garnered millions of views on YouTube, and in March, the event will make its debut in Eastern Kentucky at TEDx Corbin.
Organizers hope the event, to be held March 9 at the Second and Main building in downtown Corbin, will give Appalachian Kentuckians the opportunity to tell their own stories about the region, its history and its future.
“There is a renewed genuine interest in the region as the nation is trying to understand the rural experience in general, and in particular the Appalcahian experience,” said Crystal Kinser, the event’s lead licensee and one of its volunteer organizers. “By telling those stories on the TEDx stage, we’re now granted a global audience to show people we’re more than the single narrative.”
TEDx are independently-organized versions of TED, a nonprofit group “devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks,” according to its website. The group has gained a massive online following, with more than 12 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.
Kentucky has hosted 19 TEDx events since 2010, but the Corbin event will be the first in Eastern Kentucky, or anywhere in rural Appalachia, organizers said.
Speakers will talk about a variety of topics related to Eastern Kentucky, but all talks will center around the theme of being “grounded.” The lineup will be released in January, and organizers will accept applications through December 29.
“By highlighting these stories., I think we’re going to foster connections, and people are going to be inspired to invest in the progress we’ve already made and what’s possible in the future,” Kinser said. “And frankly, I think we’re going to change the narrative.”
Kinser said the idea for the TEDx event began in 2014 after she and other organizers read an article in The New York Times called “What’s the Matter With Eastern Kentucky,” which analyzed some statistical data from Eastern Kentucky counties related to poverty, health and economic development.
The story “ruffled a few feathers, but maybe not as much as it should have,” Kinser said.
In an op-ed published by the Courier Journal of Louisville, Kentucky author Silas House criticized the article for its birds-eye view of the region.
The author referred to Appalachia and the Deep South as “the smudge of the country,” prompting House to respond: “Well, I am that smudge. My people are that smudge. My homeland is that smudge. And we are much, much more than that.”
Kinser said the Times article is one example of outsiders attempting to tell Appalchia’s story, but getting it wrong, and after the election of President Donald Trump, she said the eyes of the nation once again turned to this region.
“This is a perfect time for Appalachia to tell its own story, instead of people trying to tell it for them,” Kinser said. “We’re really going to reach a broad audience and show the world that they don’t have a monopoly on ideas worth spreading.”
Organizers said Corbin, the event’s host city, and its recent success in downtown revitalization highlights the kind of inspirational stories the event will showcase.
Within the past three years, Corbin’s downtown occupancy rate has jumped from 60 percent to nearly 100 percent, said Corbin’s downtown manager Aaron Sturgill.
Hosting the city’s farmers’ market downtown, along other steps that fostered a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs, has led to the opening of restaurants and other small businesses that bring nearby residents downtown.
“It’s a really great story about downtown revitalization that you often don’t hear about in rural areas,” said Will Nash, one of the TEDx organizers.
Sturgill said he hopes the TEDx event will bring more attention to Corbin, and help change the narrative of a region he said is often misunderstood.
“TED talks have taken on an international identity over the past several years,” Sturgill said. “It’s a really big deal, and for that to come to an Appalachian region, considering the identity Appalachia gets associated with a lot of times, it’s a very exciting and interesting opportunity for us.”
Still, Kinser said the event won’t be “a commercial for Appalachia,” but rather a platform for the region to tell it’s own story — of its successes and failures.
