Why do some KY water districts lose half the water they clean? Regulators want answers.

State regulators opened an investigation Tuesday to review how Kentucky’s water districts measure, record and report the amount of water they lose due to faulty infrastructure, saying the issue causes “higher rates for consumers” and could cause the financial collapse of utilities.
All water districts lose at least some of the water they produce through leaking or broken lines, faulty meters and other infrastructure problems. Regulators have set a goal for Kentucky water districts to lose less than 15 percent, but many lose more than 30 percent of the water they clean before it reaches customers.
That can create big problems. Every gallon of water a district produces costs some amount of money to treat and pump to customers. For water districts like the one in Martin County, which loses more than 70 percent of the water it produces, that amounts to a lot of wasted ratepayer money.
“The analogy that I always like to make is: Go to your local supermarket and walk in and look at all the stuff they have, and (imagine) every single day they take 70 percent of that, take it out to the parking lot, and set it on fire,” said Jimmy Don Kerr, chairman of the Martin County Water District Board. “That’s what we do every day.”
The order issued Tuesday by the Public Service Commission, which regulates most Kentucky utilities, lays out proposed water loss reporting procedures, and requires districts to outline how they currently calculate water loss rates. The order also allows districts to issue questions and comments on the proposed new rules.
“The Commission views excessive water loss as a potential warning sign as to the financial health and well-being of jurisdictional water utilities,” the PSC said in its order. “Water loss is lost potential revenue, and excessive water loss can have many negative effects, from higher rates for consumers to the ultimate failure of a utility.”
All water districts under the PSC’s regulatory authority were made party to the case and were given 30 days to respond to the PSC’s questions. At the conclusion of the case, the PSC will decide whether to implement the proposed reporting procedures, or to modify them.
Earlier this month, the Lexington Herald-Leader published a series of stories called Stirring the Waters that examined water quality and reliability issues in Eastern Kentucky, where many districts have water loss rates exceeding 30 percent.
Among other things, the newspaper found that many water districts in Central Appalachia have failed over the years to gradually increase rates, leading to massive infrastructure problems that include high water loss rates.
Customers bear the brunt of those problems.
In some districts, residents reported frequent water outages that can last days or weeks at a time. The unreliability of water service leads some families to collect rainwater for fear of the next outage.
“It’s pretty bad your kids have to pay attention to the news to know if they’re gonna be able to wash their hands, or if they’re gonna get their clothes washed or if they’re gonna be able to bathe,” said Tim Taylor of Martin County. “They shouldn’t have to go through this. Nobody should, not just ours, but no kid and no person.”
Other residents said their tap water is often dirty or discolored, leading them to spend as much as $50 a month on bottled water rather than drinking what comes out the tap. Groundwater and dirt can enter water lines through cracks in the pipes, which also contribute to high rates of water loss.
The decline of coal severance tax dollars, which helped subsidize water districts in Eastern Kentucky, has contributed to financial difficulties and requests for large rate increases from some districts. The region’s declining population, too, means that districts have fewer customers to support them.
Following the Herald-Leader series, some local and state officials called for increased accountability and regulation of water districts.
“This is what happens when regulatory oversight is not what it should be,” State Rep. Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, said in the days following the series’ publication. “We have got to create some regulatory oversight for water districts around the state, and that has to be done through the Public Service Commission, and we’ve got to find a way to fund that.”
The commission said in a news release that it “recently has placed greater emphasis on the problems of unaccounted for water loss,” and that a substantial number of districts exceed water loss rates of 15 percent, “with a handful regularly reporting water loss in excess of 50 percent.”
