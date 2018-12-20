Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heavy rain rolls in

Our big storm system is arriving in the bluegrass state, bringing rounds of heavy rain to the region. This will continue through Friday as a touch of snow gets into the mix later in the day.
The storm will have rounds of heavy rain that impact central and eastern Kentucky Thursday into Friday. A general 1″-3″ may fall. Local high water issues are very possible, especially in the southeastern parts of the state.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
