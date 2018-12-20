State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heavy rain rolls in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Our big storm system is arriving in the bluegrass state, bringing rounds of heavy rain to the region. This will continue through Friday as a touch of snow gets into the mix later in the day.

The storm will have rounds of heavy rain that impact central and eastern Kentucky Thursday into Friday. A general 1″-3″ may fall. Local high water issues are very possible, especially in the southeastern parts of the state.

