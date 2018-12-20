Cincinnati police officer found dead; investigation underway

Fellow officers found a Cincinnati police officer dead in a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati police chief.
Isaac said the officer, who had 28 years experience, was found after 12 p.m., the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. He said no one is being pursued in connection with the officer’s death.
The officer’s identity has not been released, according to media reports. The body was found in the city’s Mount Adams neighborhood.
The dead officer was well-regarded within the department, WLWT reported. The TV station reported the car was found parked on Lake Drive, near Krohn Conservatory.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The Hamilton County coroner, Lakshmi Sammarco, said the death was “not natural,” the Enquirer reported. She said homicide, suicide and accidental causes are being investigated. The coroner said she could release more information as early as Friday.
Comments