Cincinnati police officer found dead; investigation underway

By Cheryl Truman

December 20, 2018 05:40 PM

Cincinnati police Twitter
Fellow officers found a Cincinnati police officer dead in a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati police chief.

Isaac said the officer, who had 28 years experience, was found after 12 p.m., the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. He said no one is being pursued in connection with the officer’s death.

The officer’s identity has not been released, according to media reports. The body was found in the city’s Mount Adams neighborhood.

The dead officer was well-regarded within the department, WLWT reported. The TV station reported the car was found parked on Lake Drive, near Krohn Conservatory.

The Hamilton County coroner, Lakshmi Sammarco, said the death was “not natural,” the Enquirer reported. She said homicide, suicide and accidental causes are being investigated. The coroner said she could release more information as early as Friday.

