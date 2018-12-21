This Kentucky lake floods with trash every year. Now it’s getting a $300,000 clean up.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will devote an additional $300,000 to clean up Fishtrap Lake, a popular fishing and boating destination in Pike County plagued by heaps of trash and debris that flood the lake year, officials announced Friday.
Fishtrap is one of the largest lakes in Eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to the lake every year to target its healthy populations of bass, walleye and catfish.
But every year, loads of trash and wooded debris float down the lake’s many tributaries and pile up around the dam. Locals have grown disgruntled, sometimes calling the lake “Trashtrap Lake,” and the owner of the lake’s sole marina said the trash has hampered his business.
“The lake has been nasty for years,” Johnny Thacker, the marina owner, told the Herald-Leader in August. “It needs to be cleaned, and to stay clean.”
Earlier this fall, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers contacted the Army Corps and requested additional funding to help remove the debris, saying in a news release Friday the trash “negatively impacts the economic drivers of the community, including tourism and small businesses.”
“Today’s announcement by the Army Corps is welcome news for the Fishtrap Lake community because it can restore one of the largest lakes in Eastern Kentucky,” McConnell said.
Because of the lake’s expansive 395-mile watershed, most of which is in Virginia, the yearly influx of trash is an unfortunate inevitability, said Rodney Holbrook, the lake’s resource manager, in August.
By the end of August, the Army Corps had spent about $114,000 cleaning up debris at Fishtrap during fiscal year 2018. Crews use ropes and buoys to corral the material near the dam, then sort out the trash from the logs, tree trunks and sticks.
The Corps contracts a specialized boat called the “Trash Hunter” to help remove the debris, but officials said removing and sorting the debris costs about $32 per square yard.
Incoming Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones wrote letters in September to Gov. Matt Bevin and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam asking them to find solutions to the continuous debris problem at Fishtrap, saying the trash “impedes economic development and precludes the use of the lake to its full potential.”
Rogers said he and others are working with officials in Virginia — the source of much of the debris — in hopes of minimizing the amount that ultimately reaches the dam.
“Senator McConnell and I are always honored to stand with the people of Eastern Kentucky to advocate for improvements across the region,” Rogers said. “I applaud the Army Corps for dedicating additional funding to clean up debris from Fishtrap Lake and restores its natural beauty.”
