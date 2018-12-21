State

Deputy jailers allegedly abused inmate who died. Now they’re behind bars

By Bill Estep

December 21, 2018 12:00 AM

Five deputy jailers at the detention center in Boyd County have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of an inmate, Kentucky State Police announced Friday in a news release.

State police began investigating on Nov. 29 after inmate Michael L. Moore, 40, was found dead in a restraint chair at the jail.

The investigation showed that Moore was “highly intoxicated” when he got to the jail, so jail staffers put him in the restraint chair, which made him physically helpless, according to the release.

The five deputy jailers allegedly intentionally abused Moore or allowed him to be abused. That mistreatment caused Moore’s death, state police said.

The release did not include details of how the deputies allegedly abused Moore.

State police presented evidence to a grand jury, which indicted the five deputy jailers Friday.

Those charged are Zackary Messer, of Ashland; Brad Roberts of Westwood; Colton Griffith of Flatwoods; Jeremy Mattox of Grayson, and Alicia Beller of Putnam, WV.

Police arrested the men without incident, but had not located Beller as of Friday evening, according to the release.

