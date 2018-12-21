Chris Bailey’s forecast: Light rain and a touch of snow today.

It’s Christmas Eve Eve and Mother Nature is throwing another light system our way. This is bringing some light rain and light snow, and is one of many storm systems to track over the next few weeks.
Let us begin with today and roll ahead. This is a light rain maker, with a period of light snow possible.
As we head into Christmas Day, the next system moves in from the west. It’s also fairly light, but may have a touch of light rain and light snow for some.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
