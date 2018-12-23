This woman has been missing since October. Police need your help.

Laurel County Sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Oct. 1 in Eastern Kentucky.
Donna Jean Helton, 43, was last seen on KY 229 on Oct. 1, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s department.
Any one with any information on Helton’s whereabouts is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner is in charge of the investigation.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments