This woman has been missing since October. Police need your help.

By Beth Musgrave

December 23, 2018 09:53 AM

Laurel County Sheriff's Department
Laurel County Sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Oct. 1 in Eastern Kentucky.

Donna Jean Helton, 43, was last seen on KY 229 on Oct. 1, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s department.

Any one with any information on Helton’s whereabouts is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner is in charge of the investigation.

