Police chase ends in one dead, two officers injured in Louisville.

One person died and two Louisville police officers were injured in a police chase Saturday in the area of Fern Valley Road, Louisville’s WAVE reported.
Around 8:30 p.m. two Louisville Police officers attempted to stop the driver of what was reported to be a stolen SUV. The driver of the SUV evaded them, causing both officers to crash their police cruisers, WAVE reported.
The suspect in the allegedly stolen vehicle then moved onto southbound Interstate 65. According to media reports, the SUV then exited on Fern Valley Road and the SUV -- with four passengers -- crashed into a utility pole in the 3300 block of Fern Valley Road.
One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other passengers were taken to University Hospital – one in critical condition, WLKY reported. The driver of the SUV was taken into police custody. The driver’s name has not been released.
The two police officers were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, WAVE reported.
