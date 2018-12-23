State

Kentucky man charged with murder in 1-year-old’s death

By Morgan Eads

December 23, 2018 11:20 PM

James Andrew Garrigus
James Andrew Garrigus
A Grayson County man has been charged in the death of a 1- year-old child who was taken to a hospital last week with severe injuries, according to Kentucky State Police.

James Garrigus, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s child, according to state police. The child’s name has not been released.

Investigators believe the child suffered severe head trauma while in Garrigus’ care at a home in Clarkson, according to state police.

The investigation began Thursday when a state trooper saw a vehicle speeding toward Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. The trooper followed the vehicle to the hospital and found that the driver, identified as Garrigus, was taking his girlfriend’s child for medical treatment. The child was later transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Garrigus is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

