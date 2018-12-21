Chris Bailey’s forecast: Merry Christmas Eve weather

As Santa gets ready to his annual sleigh ride into Kentucky, our active weather pattern shows no signs of letting up. This setup may even throw a little mixed bag of precipitation into the region for Christmas Day.
Let’s begin with a quiet Christmas Eve for travelers. Highs today are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Those clouds are ahead of another light precipitation maker for Christmas Day. This can bring some very light rain and light snows to parts of the bluegrass state
