Louisville police officer reportedly killed in Christmas Eve crash

A Louisville Metro police officer was killed Monday in a fiery crash, according to media reports.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser, according to Louisville news station WDRB. The news station reported that the officer was killed in the crash. The officer’s name has not been released.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 64 under The Belvedere, according to Louisville news station WLKY.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the fatal crash happened while the officer was conducting a traffic stop.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Governor Matt Bevin urged drivers to use caution over the holiday in a tweet Monday afternoon.
“Heartbreaking news unfolding on this Christmas Eve involving a police officer who was assisting a stranded motorist,” Bevin said in a tweet. “PLEASE be careful on the roads this holiday season as you travel across Kentucky ... We want everyone to make it safely home including those who protect and serve.”
As of about 6 p.m. Monday, the Louisville Metro Police Department had not confirmed any information about the person killed in the crash.
Comments