Louisville police officer killed in Christmas Eve traffic stop identified

By Caitlyn Stroh

December 25, 2018 10:34 AM

Courtesy of WKYT
A Louisville Metro police officer was killed Monday in a fiery crash, according to multiple Kentucky media reports.

The officer, a detective with LMPD, was identified as Deidre “Dede” Mengedoht, according to WAVE3 News.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville around 2 p.m. on Monday when “an MSD truck crashed into her cruiser,” according to Louisville news station WLKY. She was in the cruiser and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Roger Burdette who is an employee of MSD, has been arrested on charges of murder and DUI, according the WLKY report.

