Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another big storm system ahead

Here’s hoping you had a wonderful Christmas and holiday season.

After a calm weather day today, another big storm system is ready to impact our weather over the next few days. This means a lot of rain and wind for us… Again.

Before we get to that, today looks great for holiday travelers. After a touch of morning fog, skies become partly sunny as highs reach 50-55 in most areas.

