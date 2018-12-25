Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another big storm system ahead

Here’s hoping you had a wonderful Christmas and holiday season.
After a calm weather day today, another big storm system is ready to impact our weather over the next few days. This means a lot of rain and wind for us… Again.
Before we get to that, today looks great for holiday travelers. After a touch of morning fog, skies become partly sunny as highs reach 50-55 in most areas.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
