Chris Bailey’s forecast: High winds roll in

We have a very active weather day taking shape across Kentucky. High winds and heavy rain will increase later today and carry us into early Friday. This continues to be part of our hyper-active pattern we seem to be stuck in.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect today through Friday:
- A Wind Advisory is out for the entire region through Friday morning
- Winds may gust to greater than 50mph at times this evening into the overnight hours
- Showers and a few storms increase this afternoon and evening. Heavy rains of and inch or two will be possible
- Local high water issues may develop across the southeastern parts of the state
