Fund for son of Louisville officer killed on Christmas Eve tops $50,000

A fund created for the 9-year-old son of a Louisville police officer killed on Christmas Eve has raised more than $50,000 so far.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has a link to the fund on its Facebook page.
Detective Deidre Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop Monday when a Metropolitan Sewer District truck crashed into her cruiser. She was in the cruiser and died at the scene.
Roger Burdette, 60, is charged with murder and driving under the influence in connection with the crash, according to the Courier-Journal. He entered a not guilty plea on Dec. 26.
