From Kim Davis defeat to pension debate: See Kentucky.com’s most-read stories of 2018.

Politics dominated the list of most-read stories on Kentucky.com in 2018.
There was very local politics (an election-night result in a nationally-watched county clerk race in Rowan County), statewide issues (the state’s pension and budget debates make appearances) and even national commentary (a column about how President Trump’s immigration policies are affecting local businesses in Central Kentucky).
The list, as determined by what our readers clicked on most, also includes dogs, horses and bad economic news.
Here’s the full list, with links to the 10 most-read stories of the year on Kentucky.com.
10. Bad news for Lexington’s economy. After 55 years, Trane is closing Lexington plant, laying off 600 hourly workers, by Cheryl Truman.
9. Costume controversy. Man who dressed child as Hitler complains of ill treatment at trick-or-treat event, by Karla Ward.
8. State budget controversy. Bevin takes $201 million from state workers’ health plan to balance proposed budget, by John Cheves.
7. Kentucky’s pension crisis. Surprise Kentucky pension bill wins final approval in Kentucky legislature. Teachers outraged. by Daniel Desrochers, Jack Brammer, John Cheves.
6. Murder investigation in Eastern Kentucky. Johnson County pieces together why a son would kill his parents, girlfriend and her mom. By Bill Estep.
5. Reacting to school violence. This Kentucky school district just voted to let teachers carry concealed guns, by Will Wright.
4. A Lexington neighborhood’s dog ban. Kentucky neighborhood bans Danes, Dobermanns, German Shepherds, St. Bernards and more. By Morgan Eads and Cheryl Truman.
3. Foreign labor cuts hit home. ‘Tricked by the devil.’ They backed Trump. Now his foreign labor cuts may ruin them. Column by Tom Eblen.
2. Questions after a Triple Crown. Losing owner calls for investigation into tactics used in Belmont Stakes, by John Clay.
1. Kim Davis loses re-election. Kim Davis, clerk who refused to sign marriage licenses for gay couples, loses to Democrat. By Will Wright.
