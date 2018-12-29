Chris Bailey’s forecast: High winds and heavy rains to end the year

2018 is the wettest year on record, so I suppose it’s appropriate for the year to end with another big rain event. The system moving in for New Year’s Eve will bring the potential for high water and high winds to our region.
Some highlights of the New Year’s Eve storm:
- Rain moves in Sunday night and will be heavy at times as a warm front lifts northward through the state.
- Warmer air moves in for Sunday and temps surge into the 60s central and eastern Kentucky.
- A squall line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep eastward across the state during the afternoon and evening.
- Heavy rains of 1″-3″ will be possible during this event, especially in the west and central parts of Kentucky.
- Some, at least, local high water issues will be possible.
- High winds are going to be a major player and could reach between 50mph and 60mph.
- Another round of wind damage is possible with this event.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
