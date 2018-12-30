Buying a lottery ticket in this county just got harder. State revokes licenses at six stores

The Kentucky Lottery has terminated licenses to sell tickets at six stores in Casey County after people who held the licenses pleaded guilty on gambling charges.
State law says anyone convicted of illegal gambling activity can’t be a lottery retailer for at least 10 years after completing his or her sentence, according to a news release from the lottery.
The case started in September when the Casey County Sheriff’s Office searched several convenience stores and seized 22 machines described as video poker machines or other electronic gambling devices, according to the news release.
Licensees affiliated with six retail outlets pleaded guilty on misdemeanor charges of possession of a gambling device, the lottery said in its news release.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The lottery identified those whose licenses were revoked as Mukeshabai Patel and Rameshkumar Patel, affiliated with B&W Grocery in Yosemite; Jitendrakumar Patel, who had lottery licenses for Crockett Trail General Store on West KY 70 in Liberty, Sallies Food Mart 2 on KY 70 in Liberty, OM Food Mart on Bradsfordville Road in Mannsville, and Gia’s Supermarket on Hustonville Street in Liberty; and Mamta Patel, S&T Market, Highway 49 in Liberty.
“State law is very direct about what actions have to be taken when a retailer is convicted of illegal gambling activity,” Tom Delacenserie, Kentucky Lottery president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Maintaining the integrity of our legal games is paramount to our mission, and anything which violates this statute will be met with the same outcome.
The lottery announced the decision Dec. 28.
Gov. Wallace Wilkinson, a Democrat who grew up in Casey County, made the lottery a key part of his 1987 campaign. Voters approved the lottery in a 1988 referendum and sales started in April 1989.
Comments