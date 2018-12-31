State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Severe storms and high winds possible today

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
The final day of 2018 is going out with a bang as another massive storm system rolls through. This may spawn high winds, heavy rainfall and a few severe storms.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look today:

  • Heavy rain and some thunder starts our the day as warm front lifts northward through the state. This may cause a few high water issues.
  • Warmer air moves in this afternoon as temps surge into the 60s central and eastern Kentucky.
  • A squall line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep eastward across the state during the afternoon and evening.
  • Heavy rains of 1″-3″ will be possible during this event, especially in the west and central parts of Kentucky.
  • Some, at least, local high water issues will be possible.
  • High winds are going to be a major player and could reach between 50mph and 60mph. Another round of wind damage is possible with this event.
  • A few strong to severe storms are possible across much of the state. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible in this environment.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

