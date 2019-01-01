Search underway after woman’s vehicle swept away by Kentucky flood waters

A search is underway in Monroe County after a woman’s vehicle was swept away by flood waters.
Leah Carter, 19, of Gamaliel called 9-1-1 at about 6:57 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers she’d tried to cross a flooded bridge, according to state police. Her vehicle had stalled and was being swept away.
Local officials immediately began searching for Carter, but they did not find her Monday night. Her vehicle was found Tuesday morning about 500 yards downstream from the bridge, according to state police. Carter was not in the vehicle.
Search efforts continued Tuesday from the land, water and air, according to state police.
