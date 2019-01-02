Chris Bailey’s forecast: More rain on the way

Our new year is off and running with a lot of clouds and seasonal temps. Even though we have flipped the calendar to a new year, the same old tired pattern looks to persist. That’s right, we have more rain heading toward Kentucky.
The first round of 2019 rain arrives today across the southern and eastern parts of the state. It’s a chilly rain, with local half inch amounts showing up for some. Farther north, lots of clouds will be noted with the chance for a shower or two.
