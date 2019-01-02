Two men accused of burning home of Knox County man charged with murder

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspicious September fire in Knox County.
Travis Marcum, 32, and Daniel Edwards, 36, both of Bimble, were charged with second-degree arson, theft and second-degree burglary, according to Kentucky State Police.
The charges reportedly stem from a fire that broke out in the home of a man who was in jail on a murder charge. The two are accused of breaking into the house of 71-year-old Glenn Powell, stealing multiple items and setting the house on fire with a hand-held torch, according to state police.
When the break-in and fire occurred, Powell was in police custody in connection with the Sept. 19 shooting death of Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray.
Two vehicles were among the items reportedly stolen from Powell’s house. One of the vehicles was found at a junk yard and the other hasn’t been located, according to state police.
