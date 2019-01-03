Chris Bailey’s forecast: The beat goes on

Dreary weather continues across central and eastern Kentucky with more rain on the way. I know this no longer qualifies as breaking news or a shock to the system.
Temps today are stuck in the low and middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a touch of drizzle. Any shower action hanging around in the southeast will quickly get out of town.
