FBI agent: Alleged Kentucky bank robber said he was an addict needing drug money

A Perry County man who reportedly told police he robbed a bank to get money for drugs has been indicted in federal court.
Robert Dale Terry, 52, of Hazard is charged with two counts of bank robbery and one count each of using a gun during a crime of violence and illegally possessing a gun.
A grand jury returned the indictment Thursday.
Terry allegedly took $16,080 in a robbery at the Hyden Citizen’s Bank in Leslie County on May 21, 2018, and $3,340 from First National Bank of Manchester on June 22.
Police caught him minutes after the robbery in Manchester, according to an affidavit from Christopher A. Hubbuch, an FBI agent.
Terry went into the bank with a .25-caliber pistol and handed a teller a bag and a note that said “Empty the teller drawer in the bag quietly and know (sic) one will get hurt,” according to Hubbuch’s statement.
After the teller gave Terry the money, bank employees saw him cross a parking lot outside and go into a wooded area, Hubbuch said.
Not long after, Jared Smith, a Kentucky State Police trooper who responded to the alarm from the bank, saw Terry coming out of the woods.
Terry had the pistol, which was not loaded, and the money bag stuffed inside his pants, according to the affidavit.
Terry had changed clothes in the woods; police found the cap, shirt and pants in the woods that he had allegedly worn into the bank, the affidavit said.
Police also found a BMW registered to Terry in the parking lot, running, Hubbuch said.
When police questioned Terry, he admitted robbing the Manchester bank “because he was a drug addict and needed money to purchase narcotics; specifically, Oxycodone,” Hubbuch said in the affidavit.
Terry also told police he’d robbed the Hyden bank the month before, according to the statement.
The most serious charge against Terry has a top sentence of 20 years in prison.
