Body of Monroe County woman found five days after flood swept away vehicle

Volunteers in Monroe County on Saturday found the body of 19-year-old Leah Carter of Gamaliel after five days of searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River for her, according to Kentucky State Police.
Carter’s vehicle was swept away in a flood on Dec. 31 after she tried to cross a bridge on Lyons Road. Carter had time to call 911 and tell a dispatcher that her vehicle had stalled and was being carried away.
The unoccupied vehicle was found the next morning about 500 yards downstream, police said. Local law enforcement agencies and civilian volunteers quickly organized a search of the area.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments