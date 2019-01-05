Chris Bailey’s forecast: Weather changes for the week ahead

Our weekend weather continues to be absolutely awesome across central and eastern Kentucky. Sunny skies and mild temps are just what the weather doctor ordered. Unfortunately, things are about to change as we head into the new week. Winter weather actually shows back up.
Today is another winner with a mix of sun and clouds and temps deep into the 50s. Soak. It. Up!
Today’s clouds will thicken into Monday as a cold front drops in from the northwest. That front brings some late day showers in here, but temps are still in the 50s.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
