Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather rolls back in

Good Tuesday, folks. Our string of very mild days is coming to an end as winter flexes a little muscle in the coming days. Cold temps are blowing back in, with an increased threat for winter weather by the upcoming weekend.
Temps today are still mild ahead of another cold front moving in. This front may also touch off a few showers.
Cold air waits until tonight to surge in here and really sets up shop for Wednesday and Thursday. Those two days are going to be quite the shock as highs stay below freezing, with 30mph wind gusts making it feel MUCH colder.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
