Chris Bailey’s forecast: Cold leads to weekend winter weather

Old Man Winter has rolled back into Kentucky, bringing cold temps and a few flurries. As we head into the upcoming weekend, it’s all eyes on a developing winter storm that will likely bring snow our way.
Before we get to that system, let’s concentrate on what’s going on out there today. Highs are hanging in the low 30s, but gusty winds make it feel closer to 20 degrees. I can’t even rule out a couple of flurries or snow showers, especially across the east.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
