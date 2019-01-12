Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather continues

Our nasty weekend of winter weather rolls on with more rain and some snow out there today. We’ve had every form of precipitation this weekend, so what’s another day or two with more?
The best chance for additional accumulating snows early today will be across northern parts of the state.
As that pulls away, one small disturbance is leftover for late Sunday into Monday morning. This will be a light mix and light snow maker than can put down light accumulations across, especially southeastern Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments