Bell County man charged with stabbing woman’s boyfriend

Police arrested a Bell County man early Saturday after he allegedly cut another man with a pocket knife, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffery Holland, 55, was charged with first-degree assault.
Police went to a home on Flora Holland Land just after 3 a.m. Saturday after a woman called 9-1-1 to report that Holland had stabbed her boyfriend.
Police found the victim, Josh Caldwell, with a cut to his jaw and neck. He was taken to the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital for treatment.
Holland admitted cutting Caldwell, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Holland was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center in Pineville.
