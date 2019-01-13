Chris Bailey’s forecast: Active weather rolls on

Our super active weather pattern continues across the region, with the increasing threat for another big system this coming weekend. Between now and then, temps take a little ride with a smaller system zipping in.
Let’s start with our Monday and roll forward.
The day is starting with a touch of light snow and freezing drizzle. This may cause slick spots on area roads as temps are in the 20s. Leftover flurries hang around this afternoon with temps around freezing.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments