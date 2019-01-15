Chris Bailey’s forecast: All eyes on the weekend weather

It’s another cloudy and cold day with a few flakes flying across central and eastern Kentucky. As we roll into later this week and into the weekend, things ramp up in a hurry with another winter storm targeting the region. This may bring a lot of different precipitation types our way.
Let’s begin with today. Temps are hanging in the low 30s with some flakes or patchy freezing drizzle. In the overall scheme of things, this action is pretty light.
