Chris Bailey’s forecast: More winter weather ahead

Cloudy and cold with snow flurries. That’s basically been the weather of the week, so far, but things are about to become much more active. We have three different systems set to impact our weather in the coming days. It’s the weekend one that may bring everything but the kitchen sink our way.
Let’s start with a weak front dropping in early today. This front will touch off scattered rain and snow showers across parts of the region. Some local accumulations are possible once again.
