State

Bystander killed while trying to escape store robbery in Knox County

By Bill Estep

January 16, 2019 12:00 AM

File photo of a Kentucky State Police cruiser.
File photo of a Kentucky State Police cruiser. AP
File photo of a Kentucky State Police cruiser. AP

A gunman shot and killed a bystander who tried to escape from a Knox County store during a robbery early Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened at the A & B Quick Stop on U.S 25E at Gray, which is near Corbin, at 12:05 a.m., police said.

A man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk when a bystander tried to run out and the robber fired several shots at him, police said in a news release.

Gary Medlin, 25, of Barbourville, died.

The gunman then fled and had not been located as of early Wednesday, police said.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  