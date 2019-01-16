Bystander killed while trying to escape store robbery in Knox County

A gunman shot and killed a bystander who tried to escape from a Knox County store during a robbery early Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
The shooting happened at the A & B Quick Stop on U.S 25E at Gray, which is near Corbin, at 12:05 a.m., police said.
A man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk when a bystander tried to run out and the robber fired several shots at him, police said in a news release.
Gary Medlin, 25, of Barbourville, died.
The gunman then fled and had not been located as of early Wednesday, police said.
